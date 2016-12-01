Health care and consumer companies take US stocks lower

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are slipping further Thursday as retailers slide. Bed Bath & Beyond is down after posting weak sales, while e-commerce company Alibaba is down after regulators again sanctioned the company for sales of counterfeit goods. Without much major news before the holidays, investors are scrutinizing company earnings.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average shed 35 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,906 as of 3:25 p.m. Eastern time. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,258. The Nasdaq composite dipped 32 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,439. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks sank 12 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,362. With the year-end holidays approaching, trading remains light.

NAUGHTY LIST: The U.S. government put Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba back on a blacklist of marketplaces that sell counterfeit goods, and said the company is slow to respond when companies complain about knockoffs. Chinese regulators have also said Alibaba doesn’t do enough to prevent fake items from being sold on its sites.

Its stock lost $2.37, or 2.6 percent, to $86.88.

Investors may have also been concerned about trade between the U.S. and China. President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday he will name Peter Navarro, who has accused China of effectively waging economic war against the United States, to head a national trade council in his administration.

TAKING A BATH: Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond slumped after it reported weaker sales than analysts expected. Its stock gave up $4.52, or 9.9 percent, to $41.04. Big-name retailers including Target, Staples and Dollar Tree also slumped.

THE QUOTE: Quincy Krosby, a markets strategist for Prudential Financial, said investors were concerned about the weak earnings and about the jump in interest rates since the election.

“When you have interest rates rising, at least initially, it tends to take a little bit from the discretionary (companies) because credit card payments move higher,” she said.

HAT IN HAND: Investors were disappointed with Red Hat after the open-source software company reported disappointing revenue in the third quarter and its fourth-quarter sales projections were also lower than analysts expected. The company also said its chief financial officer will leave in January to become CEO of another company. Red Hat sank $10.73, or 13.4 percent, to $69.06. Other technology companies like Facebook and Yahoo also fell.

FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES: Several companies linked to Carl Icahn surged after the billionaire investor was named as an adviser to President-elect Trump on regulatory reform issues. Icahn says he wants to cut business regulations. He is close to Trump and advised him during the presidential campaign.

Icahn Enterprises rose $4.27, or 7.4 percent, to $62.19 and refining company CVR Energy added $2.17, or 10.1 percent, to $23.61. Icahn owns 82 percent of the voting power in CVR Energy. Icahn Enterprises has climbed 28 percent since the presidential election, and CVR Energy has climbed 86 percent.

REAR VIEW MIRROR: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world’s largest generic drug maker, rose after it agreed to settle an investigation into possible bribes paid to foreign governments. The Israeli company will pay $519 million and its Russian business will plead guilty to criminal charges. The inquiry also involved Teva’s businesses in Ukraine and Mexico. Teva said it replaced the leadership of its Russian division after the investigation began.

The stock added 49 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $36.86. Teva said in October that it was setting aside $520 million for a possible settlement, and investors are often pleased when companies settle investigations because the deals remove uncertainty and help the companies put their problems behind them.

SWEET GIG: Chocolate maker Hershey rose after it named Michele Buck its next president and CEO. She is currently Hershey’s chief operating officer and will take the new job on March 1. Current CEO John Bilbrey said in October that he planned to retire as CEO. Hershey stock added $1.25, or 1.2 percent, to $104.42.

ITALIAN BANK WOES: Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena slid 7.5 percent as it struggled to raise enough new capital from private investors to stay afloat. It is trying to raise $5.2 billion, but an offer to swap debt for equity raised only half that amount. That might mean the bank will need a government bailout, which would test Europe’s new rules designed to keep shaky banks from costing taxpayers money.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gained 46 cents to $52.95 a barrel in New York and Brent crude, the international standard, rose 59 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $55.05 a barrel in London. That helped energy companies trade higher.

OTHER ENERGY TRADING: Wholesale gasoline remained at $1.60 a gallon. Heating oil added 2 cents to $1.66 a gallon. Natural gas stayed at $3.54 per 1,000 cubic feet.

BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 2.55 percent from 2.54 percent.

METALS: Gold fell $2.50 to $1,130.70 an ounce and continued to trade around its lowest price since the beginning of February. Silver lost 11 cents to $15.87 an ounce. Copper held steady at $2.50 a pound.

CURRENCIES: The dollar dipped to 117.66 yen from 117.54 yen. The euro rose to $1.0434 from $1.0427.

OVERSEAS: Stocks in Europe were also quiet. The DAX in Germany lost 0.1 percent and Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent. In France, the CAC-40 was little changed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1 percent lower and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.8 percent. The South Korean Kospi fell 0.1 percent.

___

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/journalist/marley-jay