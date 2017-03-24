Best of Artesia: Honey Depot a wonderland for local shoppers

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

“I feel real honored, and I appreciate all my customers,” says Ann Jaquess, owner of fourtime Best Local Shop winner Honey Spot. “I appreciate the people of Artesia and the surrounding areas. They’ve been good to me.”

Honey Depot began life as just that – a place where Jaquess and her husband, Virgel, could sell local honey to the citizens of Artesia. It has since evolved into an eclectic assortment of anything for the home the mind can imagine. According to Jaquess, “If I don’t have it, I can get it, if that’s what the customer wants.”

Jaquess started the shop in December of 1999 and has been in business in the same, albeit expanded and expanded and expanded again, location at 104 W. Hermosa Drive, Suite B.

She advertises gifts, cards, collectibles, home décor and gourmet foods, but those items don’t even scratch the surface of what is in the shop.

The Christmas shop expansion alone is a winter wonderland of everything imaginable in the way of Christmas décor. In each little nook and cranny of the main building is a new experience, from the Thanksgiving display, to the cards and candles, to the inspirational gifts and kitchen gadgets.

Jaquess says her father, Everett Hodges, longtime Artesia grocer and businessman, “instilled hard work in his children and taught me that hard work never hurt anyone. He taught me a lot.”

She says those life lessons have paid off in her business. Before opening Honey Depot, she was an occupation therapy assistant and says that is why she “carries a line of educational toys as well as Melissa and Doug toys, which are very popular.”

Jaquess contributes her success to trying to meet the needs of her customers. She will take a phone order and even deliver to Roswell to help out her customers. She offers bridal and baby registries, as well.

The customer can expect to be greeted by Ann as they enter the wonderland she calls her shop and, more times than not, by Virgel, along with their “shop dog,” Honey. Virgel will tempt you with vanilla caramels or honey roasted pecans, knowing you won’t be able to leave the shop without purchasing some to take home.

“They’re that good,” he says.

Honey Depot is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and beginning the second Sunday after Thanksgiving, they will extend their hours to include 1-6 p.m. Sundays for holiday shopping convenience.

“Every year presents new challenges, but we feel real blessed to be in business in Artesia,” said Jaquess. “I would just like to continue to encourage Artesians to continue to shop locally.”