(Teresa Lemon - Daily Press)

Best of the bee

Quinlee Weatherford, a fifth-grade student at Hermosa Elementary School, spells her way to a Hermosa Spelling Bee championship on the winning word, “onion,” Wednesday afternoon…

Local News

Group working to preserve King's legacy

Artesia’s Keeping the Dream Alive Organization presented its 16th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Monday, featuring Rev. David McPherson of the Pilgrim Rest…

Crime

Public Record

ARTESIA POLICE DEPARTMENT Jan. 20 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 5:38 a.m. – Officer dispatched to South 20th Street and West Centre Avenue in reference to suspicious activity.…

Sports

Bulldogs come up one point short of Carlsbad

Down 10 points with around six minutes remaining in the game, the Bulldog basketball team was still looking for the spark that had eluded it…

New Mexico

New Mexico lawmakers to confront budget gap

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico House is considering a solvency plan intended to vault the state out of an $80 million budget hole and restore a modest financial cushion.

National

Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts

LANGLEY, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump moved to repair his tumultuous relationship with America's spy agencies on his first full day in office, but his bridge-building visit to CIA headquarters Saturday quickly morphed into a platform for the new commander in chief to complain about media coverage of his inauguration, misstating the size of his crowd.

National Sports

Koulechov, Evans help Rice beat Southern Miss 61-58

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Egor Koulechov had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Marcus Evans hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and Rice held on for a 61-58 win over Southern Miss on Saturday.

Business

How student loan servicers affect tens of millions of people

Updated: 7:44 amWASHINGTON (AP) — They aren't well-known. Their names are odd. And what they do — well, it's complicated.

Entertainment

A-list celebs out in force for anti-Trump women's marches

Updated: 5:30 pmWASHINGTON (AP) — If you wondered where many of Hollywood's A-list celebrities had gone during President Donald Trump's inauguration, you didn't have to wonder any longer on Saturday, when scores of them showed up at huge women's marches in Washington and other cities to send the new president a pointed message that he was in for a fight — and that, as so many signs said, women's rights are human rights.