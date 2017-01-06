Snow flurries dust Artesia with light blanket
Snow flurries that began falling Friday morning picked up their pace into a steady fall of large flakes that left Artesia covered in a dusting…
-
Man who fired BB gun at officer bound over
The Artesia man arrested in late November 2016 for firing a BB gun at an Artesia Police Department officer has been bound over to Fifth…
-
Artesia man pleads guilty to trafficking, firearms charges
Ronald Troy Bettencourt, 55, of Artesia, pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon in federal court in Las Cruces to violating the federal firearms and drug trafficking laws.…
-
Rollover causes damage near 20th, Hermosa
Local News
Eddy County swears in newest officials
Above, incoming Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage swears his oath of office under the administration of Judge Jane Shuler Gray Tuesday morning in Carlsbad as…
Crime
Carlsbad man who burned hotel sentenced
Travis Hayslip, 34, of Carlsbad, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Las Cruces to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised…
Sports
Weather forces changes in AHS basketball games
The snowfall that began this morning in Southeast New Mexico has forced a few changes to the Artesia High School basketball teams' plans. The Lady…
New Mexico
Bill to increase amount of medical pot allowed in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A lawmaker wants to increase the amount of marijuana that licensed medical-cannabis producers in New Mexico can grow.
National
The Latest: Officer killed in Orlando, suspect at large
Updated: 10:00 amORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a police officer in Orlando, Florida (all times local):
National Sports
McDaniels, Patricia interview for jobs, focus on Houston
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots assistants Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia say they were humbled to speak with NFL teams about head coaching vacancies over the weekend, but have turned their full attention to preparing for Saturday's playoff matchup with the Texans.
Business
Anna Johnson named regional news director for US West
PHOENIX (AP) — The Associated Press has named Anna Johnson as regional news director for the U.S. West, a new position overseeing AP's journalism and news operations across formats in 13 western states.
Entertainment
FACT CHECK: Streep overrated? Trump picks a decorated star
Updated: 11:48 amNEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday, calling Meryl Streep "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood" following her speech Sunday night at the Golden Globe awards