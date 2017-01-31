A magical night at the Artesia Public Library
Above, Joelle Bailey, 8, mixes the potion ingredients she selected in the Potions Department during Harry Potter Night Thursday at the Artesia Public Library. Teen…
Roswell police arrest men who fired through restaurant window at officers
ROSWELL — Two Roswell men were arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with multiple criminal counts in connection with an early-morning incident in which a gunshot…
This is only a test…
Students, played by, from left, Rachel Prado, Delaney Kolb, Nolan Winters and Raeanna Perez, listen as their teacher (Olivia Alexander) stresses the importance of their…
AHS swimmers hope to round out state qualifier lists at district
Artesians urged to contact extension office if evidence of weevils found
Dona Ana County seizes roosters in cockfighting investigation
Dona Ana County authorities seized more than 200 roosters while investigating what officials believe was illegal cockfighting. The Sheriff’s Department says the birds were found…
ARTESIA POLICE DEPARTMENT Feb. 3 BREAKING AND ENTERING 12:17 a.m. – Officer dispatched to 1904 W. Feather Ave. in reference to breaking and entering. DWI…
Pack the Pit night slated for Friday
Pack the Pit Fans are encouraged to turn out in force Friday, Feb. 3, as the Artesia High School basketball…
2 men arrested after shot was fired at Roswell restaurant
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say two men were arrested after one of them fired a gun at a Roswell restaurant where two police officers were taking a meal break.
Michigan leads effort to shift workers away from pensions
Updated: 11:38 amLANSING, Mich. (AP) — Struggling under the weight of pension and health care obligations, Michigan lawmakers appear ready to take another whack at public employee benefits — a move that reflects renewed determination to shift workers to 401(k)-style retirement systems, even if it happens in baby steps.
Updated: 12:53 pmNEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Lowry played through illness and injury to finish with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth career triple-double, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 103-95 on Sunday.
Visa holders hurry to board flights to US amid reprieve
Updated: 6:31 amCHICAGO (AP) — Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries who were turned away from the United States due to President Donald Trump's travel ban are hoping to make it through a narrow window opened by legal challenges.
Houston rapper Bun B on Super Bowl, Pimp C and education
HOUSTON (AP) — For Houston rapper Bun B, Sunday's Super Bowl will be a win for him no matter who takes home the trophy.