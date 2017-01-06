(Teresa Lemon - Daily Press)

Snow flurries dust Artesia with light blanket

Snow flurries that began falling Friday morning picked up their pace into a steady fall of large flakes that left Artesia covered in a dusting…

Local News

Eddy County swears in newest officials

Above, incoming Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage swears his oath of office under the administration of Judge Jane Shuler Gray Tuesday morning in Carlsbad as…

Crime

Carlsbad man who burned hotel sentenced

Travis Hayslip, 34, of Carlsbad, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Las Cruces to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised…

Sports

Weather forces changes in AHS basketball games

The snowfall that began this morning in Southeast New Mexico has forced a few changes to the Artesia High School basketball teams' plans. The Lady…

New Mexico

Bill to increase amount of medical pot allowed in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A lawmaker wants to increase the amount of marijuana that licensed medical-cannabis producers in New Mexico can grow.

National

The Latest: Officer killed in Orlando, suspect at large

Updated: 10:00 amORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a police officer in Orlando, Florida (all times local):

National Sports

McDaniels, Patricia interview for jobs, focus on Houston

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots assistants Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia say they were humbled to speak with NFL teams about head coaching vacancies over the weekend, but have turned their full attention to preparing for Saturday's playoff matchup with the Texans.

Business

Anna Johnson named regional news director for US West

PHOENIX (AP) — The Associated Press has named Anna Johnson as regional news director for the U.S. West, a new position overseeing AP's journalism and news operations across formats in 13 western states.

Entertainment

FACT CHECK: Streep overrated? Trump picks a decorated star

Updated: 11:48 amNEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday, calling Meryl Streep "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood" following her speech Sunday night at the Golden Globe awards