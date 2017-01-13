Best of the bee
Quinlee Weatherford, a fifth-grade student at Hermosa Elementary School, spells her way to a Hermosa Spelling Bee championship on the winning word, “onion,” Wednesday afternoon…
Artesia man killed in rollover
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident that claimed the life of an Artesia man early this morning. NMSP officers responded…
Bowling teams off to excellent start
The Artesia High School bowling team is in full swing in their 2016-17 New Mexico High School Bowling Association season, and head coach Ken Clayton…
Living Desert to celebrate Maggie the Bear’s 12th birthday
Daily Press seeking staff writer
Local News
Group working to preserve King's legacy
Artesia’s Keeping the Dream Alive Organization presented its 16th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Monday, featuring Rev. David McPherson of the Pilgrim Rest…
Crime
Public Record
ARTESIA POLICE DEPARTMENT Jan. 20 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 5:38 a.m. – Officer dispatched to South 20th Street and West Centre Avenue in reference to suspicious activity.…
Sports
Bulldogs come up one point short of Carlsbad
Down 10 points with around six minutes remaining in the game, the Bulldog basketball team was still looking for the spark that had eluded it…
New Mexico
New Mexico lawmakers to confront budget gap
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico House is considering a solvency plan intended to vault the state out of an $80 million budget hole and restore a modest financial cushion.
National
Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts
LANGLEY, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump moved to repair his tumultuous relationship with America's spy agencies on his first full day in office, but his bridge-building visit to CIA headquarters Saturday quickly morphed into a platform for the new commander in chief to complain about media coverage of his inauguration, misstating the size of his crowd.
National Sports
Koulechov, Evans help Rice beat Southern Miss 61-58
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Egor Koulechov had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Marcus Evans hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and Rice held on for a 61-58 win over Southern Miss on Saturday.
Business
How student loan servicers affect tens of millions of people
Updated: 7:44 amWASHINGTON (AP) — They aren't well-known. Their names are odd. And what they do — well, it's complicated.
Entertainment
A-list celebs out in force for anti-Trump women's marches
Updated: 5:30 pmWASHINGTON (AP) — If you wondered where many of Hollywood's A-list celebrities had gone during President Donald Trump's inauguration, you didn't have to wonder any longer on Saturday, when scores of them showed up at huge women's marches in Washington and other cities to send the new president a pointed message that he was in for a fight — and that, as so many signs said, women's rights are human rights.