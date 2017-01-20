Residential pecans in Artesia placed on 60-day quarantine

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture says pecan weevil has been identified in residential trees in Artesia, Roswell, Hobbs and Clovis. A small number of…

Local News

Lawmakers accepting applications for law enforcement posts

Three members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation say they’re accepting applications for two federal law enforcement positions in the state. Democratic Sens. Tom Udall and…

Crime

Public Record

ARTESIA POLICE DEPARTMENT Jan. 27 BURGLARY 6:48 a.m. – Officer dispatched to 1308 W. Briscoe Ave. in reference to burglary. OPEN DOOR 6:59 a.m. –…

Sports

AHS hoops teams open district today in Lovington

In years past, the fresh start that marks the “second season” was often a welcome sight for the Artesia High School basketball teams. If plagued…

New Mexico

Health officials promote flu shot ahead of peak flu season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials are urging New Mexico residents to get the flu shot as flu cases are on the rise.

National

Police say alleged Ohio burglar broke in, made self at home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio burglar made himself at home in houses he broke into by cooking and showering before leaving.

National Sports

Valparaiso wins 7th straight, beats Northern Kentucky 65-58

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Shane Hammink scored 21 points and Alec Peters added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Valparaiso beat Northern Kentucky 65-58 on Sunday for its seventh straight win.

Business

Smaller states rejoice as Amazon finally collects sales tax

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Many online shoppers in the United States have for years had to pay state sales taxes whenever they buy goods from Amazon. But the Seattle e-commerce giant has dragged its feet on collecting sales taxes in small and sparsely populated states where it doesn't have any distribution centers or corporate offices.

Entertainment

'A Dog's Purpose' opens to $18.4 million amid controversy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Opening in theaters amid controversy over animal treatment on set and calls for a boycott, "A Dog's Purpose" still managed to earn $18.4 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.