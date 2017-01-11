2016 Bulldog football award winners
Members of the 2016 Class 5A state runner-up Bulldog football team receiving special recognition at Thursday’s end-of-season banquet pose with their awards. They are, front…
Young guns show off their skills at Elks Hoop Shoot
Above, youngsters participating Tuesday in the annual Elks Hoop Shoot and members of Artesia Elks Lodge No. 1717 pose…
Fox New Mexico moving to Channel 13.2
At midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, Fox New Mexico – formerly known as 2 KASA Fox – will be moving to channel 13.2. That means that…
Former Buddy Holly guitarist Tommy Allsup dies
Daily Press seeking staff writer
Local News
Work progressing at future site of affordable housing
Footings have been placed and foundation work has now begun at the future site of the Roselawn Manor Apartments on the grounds of the old…
Crime
Public Record
ARTESIA POLICE DEPARTMENT Jan. 13 ARREST 12 a.m. – Jennifer Duran, 21, of Artesia, arrested on two municipal warrants for failure to appear. DOMESTIC 12:40…
Sports
Lady 'Dogs bring the offense vs. Lady Lobos
A bit of a shaky start turned out to be the fuse that ignited an offensive explosion for the Lady Bulldog basketball team Tuesday at…
New Mexico
Pedestrian fatally struck by car near Santa Fe is identified
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police have released the name of a pedestrian who was killed north of Santa Fe.
National
Today in History
Today in History
National Sports
Americans off to quick start at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Shelby Rogers thoroughly dominated the No. 4 player in the world, Simona Halep. A teary-eyed CoCo Vandeweghe battled nausea to outlast another top-20 veteran, Roberta Vinci.
Business
Ivanka Trump to continue working on women's issues
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — She may not be working in the White House, but that doesn't mean Ivanka Trump is staying out of politics.
Entertainment
Police: 5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort
Updated: 6:14 amCANCUN, Mexico (AP) — A Mexican police officer said Monday a gunman has killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen.