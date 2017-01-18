Carlsbad city councilor fired from job after Facebook post
Updated: 4:42 pm The Carlsbad City Councilor whose Facebook post drew national attention for stating women had a “right to get slapped” has been fired from his job…
-
Construction begins on new dialysis center
Above, the foundation has been laid at the site of a new facility for DaVita Dialysis adjacent Pizza Hut on West Main Street. DaVita will…
-
Suspect arrested in Roswell murder cold case
A continuing investigation by Roswell Police Department detectives has resulted in the arrest of a suspect in a murder that occurred nearly 13 years ago.…
-
Carlsbad city councilor under fire for comment about slapping women
-
Bulldog bowlers earn Intermediate Division title in Albuquerque
-
Looking Back: Jennings earns 100th win with Bulldogs in 1997
-
Driver in Lea County rollover succumbs to injuries
Local News
Building bridges, not barriers, in a new America
On Friday, America witnessed its most contentious presidential inauguration of these modern times. Many over the past week have posited “in history,” but that’s much…
Crime
Public Record
ARTESIA POLICE DEPARTMENT Jan. 25 LOUD NOISE 12:45 a.m. – Officer dispatched to South 20th Street and West Richardson Avenue in reference to a loud…
Sports
Weideman Daily Press' Player of the Year
After decades of dormancy, the Daily Press is resurrecting its previously annual football Player of the Year award, and this year’s recipient is Bulldog senior…
New Mexico
2 New Mexico cities make donations to African sister cities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two New Mexico cities are donating emergency response equipment to their sister cities in Africa.
National
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum
Updated: 1:46 amNEW YORK (AP) — Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a New York City museum where he has been chanting "He will not divide us" in front of a live camera since Donald Trump's inauguration.
National Sports
Vandeweghe exceeds expectations in maiden slam semifinal
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — CoCo Vandeweghe set two goals for herself at the start of the season: to make the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and then, at some point in the year, go one step further and reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.
Business
May-Trump meeting to test UK-US 'special relationship'
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has won the race to be the first foreign leader to meet President Donald Trump in Washington. But her trip to the U.S. capital is anything but a victory lap.
Entertainment
Sign of the times: Signs from women's marches being saved
BOSTON (AP) — Protest signs that were carried at women's marches around the world are now being saved as cultural treasures by museums, libraries and colleges.