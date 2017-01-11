(Brienne Green - Daily Press)

2016 Bulldog football award winners

Members of the 2016 Class 5A state runner-up Bulldog football team receiving special recognition at Thursday’s end-of-season banquet pose with their awards. They are, front…

Work progressing at future site of affordable housing

Footings have been placed and foundation work has now begun at the future site of the Roselawn Manor Apartments on the grounds of the old…

Public Record

ARTESIA POLICE DEPARTMENT Jan. 13 ARREST 12 a.m. – Jennifer Duran, 21, of Artesia, arrested on two municipal warrants for failure to appear. DOMESTIC 12:40…

Lady 'Dogs bring the offense vs. Lady Lobos

A bit of a shaky start turned out to be the fuse that ignited an offensive explosion for the Lady Bulldog basketball team Tuesday at…

Pedestrian fatally struck by car near Santa Fe is identified

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police have released the name of a pedestrian who was killed north of Santa Fe.

Today in History

Americans off to quick start at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Shelby Rogers thoroughly dominated the No. 4 player in the world, Simona Halep. A teary-eyed CoCo Vandeweghe battled nausea to outlast another top-20 veteran, Roberta Vinci.

Ivanka Trump to continue working on women's issues

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — She may not be working in the White House, but that doesn't mean Ivanka Trump is staying out of politics.

Police: 5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort

Updated: 6:14 amCANCUN, Mexico (AP) — A Mexican police officer said Monday a gunman has killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen.