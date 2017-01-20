Residential pecans in Artesia placed on 60-day quarantine
The New Mexico Department of Agriculture says pecan weevil has been identified in residential trees in Artesia, Roswell, Hobbs and Clovis. A small number of…
Council hears presentation on water rate increase
The Artesia City Council heard a presentation Tuesday from consultant Scott Verhines, president/CEO of Occam Engineers Inc., on a proposed increase in water rights to…
Kernan welcomes Canadian consul
State Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs, welcomed Consul General of Canada Sara Wilshaw to the State Capitol Rotunda Thursday. Wilshaw extolled the friendly, beneficial relationship between…
Health officials promote flu shot ahead of peak flu season
USDA expands grasslands conservation program to small-scale livestock producers
Udall, Heinrich urge president to exempt VA from hiring freeze
Clovis man found guilty in murder cold case
Lawmakers accepting applications for law enforcement posts
Three members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation say they’re accepting applications for two federal law enforcement positions in the state. Democratic Sens. Tom Udall and…
ARTESIA POLICE DEPARTMENT Jan. 27 BURGLARY 6:48 a.m. – Officer dispatched to 1308 W. Briscoe Ave. in reference to burglary. OPEN DOOR 6:59 a.m. –…
AHS hoops teams open district today in Lovington
In years past, the fresh start that marks the “second season” was often a welcome sight for the Artesia High School basketball teams. If plagued…
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials are urging New Mexico residents to get the flu shot as flu cases are on the rise.
Police say alleged Ohio burglar broke in, made self at home
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio burglar made himself at home in houses he broke into by cooking and showering before leaving.
Valparaiso wins 7th straight, beats Northern Kentucky 65-58
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Shane Hammink scored 21 points and Alec Peters added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Valparaiso beat Northern Kentucky 65-58 on Sunday for its seventh straight win.
Smaller states rejoice as Amazon finally collects sales tax
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Many online shoppers in the United States have for years had to pay state sales taxes whenever they buy goods from Amazon. But the Seattle e-commerce giant has dragged its feet on collecting sales taxes in small and sparsely populated states where it doesn't have any distribution centers or corporate offices.
'A Dog's Purpose' opens to $18.4 million amid controversy
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Opening in theaters amid controversy over animal treatment on set and calls for a boycott, "A Dog's Purpose" still managed to earn $18.4 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.