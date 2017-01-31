Artesians urged to contact extension office if evidence of weevils found
Updated: 2:02 pm Thus far, no evidence of pecan weevil has been detected in commercial orchards in Artesia and the surrounding area, and the Eddy County Extension Office…
Pack the Pit night slated for Friday
Pack the Pit Fans are encouraged to turn out in force Friday, Feb. 3, as the Artesia High School basketball…
Fundraiser slated to aid local breast cancer patient
An enchilada plate sale has been scheduled for Friday to aid with medical expenses for a local woman diagnosed with breast cancer. The sale will…
Roswell woman sentenced on federal meth trafficking charges
Texas boy lifts toilet lid, finds rattlesnake inside
Dona Ana County seizes roosters in cockfighting investigation
Local News
2-year-old fatally shot in Carlsbad
A 2-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday and police were still piecing together what happened. KOB-TV reports the shooting happened around noon and appears to…
Crime
Public Record
Updated: 2:40 pmARTESIA POLICE DEPARTMENT Feb. 3 BREAKING AND ENTERING 12:17 a.m. – Officer dispatched to 1904 W. Feather Ave. in reference to breaking and entering. DWI…
Sports
Bulldogs lead Roswell through three quarters, come up short in fourth
This was the one that got away. After leading Roswell High through three full quarters of play Tuesday at Bulldog Pit – by as many…
New Mexico
Health department reports first flu-related deaths in NM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State officials are reporting the season's first flu-related deaths in New Mexico.
National
Baylor rocked by wave after wave of ugly allegations
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The allegations against Baylor, its football program and former coach Art Briles, get uglier with each new lawsuit and legal filing.
National Sports
Marseille misses chance to move up to 5th place in Ligue 1
PARIS (AP) — Marseille paid the price for leaving key players on the bench as it lost away to struggling Metz 1-0 in the French league on Friday.
Business
Michigan: Potential release of personal info may affect 1.9M
Updated: 3:10 pmLANSING, Mich. (AP) — Social Security numbers and other personal information of up to 1.87 million Michigan workers may have been compromised, the state said Friday.
Entertainment
Houston rapper Bun B on Super Bowl, Pimp C and education
HOUSTON (AP) — For Houston rapper Bun B, Sunday's Super Bowl will be a win for him no matter who takes home the trophy.